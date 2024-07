Amrabat retains hope of Man Utd return

Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat could remain at Manchester United this summer.

The Moroccan left the Red Devils on the expiry of his loan contract as the season concluded.

However, he spoke to Ziggo recently and outlined his desire to remain a United player.

He stated: “Do I already know what I’m going to do next year?

“No. We are going to talk. Staying is certainly an option.”

The fact that Erik ten Hag will be in charge at United has given Amrabat an advantage.