Amos signs Wolves pro deal

Wolves goalkeeper Stan Amos has signed a first pro deal.

The 18 year-old has been with Wolves since the age of 14.

Wolves head of academy goalkeeping Scott Bevan told the club's website: “Stan’s biggest strength is his reliability with his goalkeeping - he’s very steady, reliable and consistent. He’s transferred that into games and off the pitch he does things right. He’s very professional with how he approaches it and that’s massive for us as a goalkeeping department. We want people in the club who are energy driven and he always brings that every session.

“He wants to maximise how far he can go in the game so he’s willing to try things that are being taught to him and he’s not fearful of making mistakes.

“For him to go out as a second-year scholar last season and play 40 games for Wolverhampton Casuals was great. They absolutely loved him and from a social aspect, he was fantastic in the changing room, wasn’t overawed or intimidated at all. The lads bought into him and then he produced on the pitch as well.”