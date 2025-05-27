Amorim admits Man Utd facing limited summer market campaign

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim admits they face a limited summer market campaign.

With no European football to plan for next season, Amorim doesn't expect many new signings to be made.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Without Champions League, we don't need a big squad, we can control the squad in a better way," he said.

"We have a plan that is to bring some new players, of course, but our big plan is to improve the team that we have, is to improve our academy, that is the future, is not going to change so much because we have the FFP rules, we are not allowed to do much this summer.

"It's important to stick together. We are going to struggle, it is not going to be everything right away but I see the team improving and that is the most important thing."

Ahead of tonight's post-season friendly in Malaysia against the ASEAN Allstars, Amorim added, "For some people it's hard to understand and see but I think we are improving as a team. That lack of goals punishes us in some games. If I have to choose a positive, it's that feeling in the stadium with the fans and that’s the beginning of something."