Amorim addressed Man Utd squad after crunch board showdown

Ruben Amorim is fully committed to his job at Manchester United for next season.

The Portuguese met with United execs in Monaco barely hours after last week's Europa League final defeat to Tottenham.

Amorim had gone into the Bilbao final casting doubt on his position and was summoned to Monaco for the club's monthly review, says the Athletic.

The manager is usually not required to attend, but went to this month's meeting to assure directors of his commitment and his plans for next season.

Upon returning the following morning, Amorim addressed the squad and informed them that he and his staff would be staying next season.

Amorim's message came 48 hours before Sunday's final round victory over Aston Villa.