Alvaro Arbeloa fined £25K following comments against Man Utd as he comes close to sack

Fulham boss Alvaro Arbeloa has been fined as he vented his frustration during the Manchester United clash.

The Cottagers are yet to win a match in the Premier League and surrendered a lead against relegation candidates Ipswich Town over the weekend to add to their woes.

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With Fulham winless and bottom of the table, pressure grows on Arbeloa whose patience is waning with his side and with officials who he believes could be against him.

After his side conceded a late Matheus Cunha equaliser last month, he called out the officials, who he believes may have been biased against his side.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "All fouls for them. You can see before they scored, the foul against (Harry) Maguire, he's a guy who is 100 kilos. Every decision was for them.

"And I knew. I knew after the game against Man City that they (would not) let Manchester United lose here. We deserved a little bit more.

"We were so close. So, so close. We were a little bit unlucky again. We knew it would be difficult against this big team.

"Also we knew what happened last week. We have seen what the referees have been doing all the match so it was a difficult game. And we were unlucky."

The FA stated that "Alvaro Arbeloa has been fined £25,00" and that "Arbeloa subsequently admitted the charge" following his reckless comments.

The Sun report that the board are ready to pull the plug on Arbeloa if positive results are not picked up against newly-promoted Hull and Coventry over the coming weeks, placing Arbeloa in an awkward position.