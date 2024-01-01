Alisson reveals Slot wants Liverpool "to get more clean sheets" in defensive changes

Liverpool keeper Alisson Becker has opened up about what Arne Slot wants this season and the defensive adjustments that may help the side keep more clean sheets.

Liverpool registered their first three points of the season as they kept a clean sheet against Ipswich Town in their 2-0 victory.

Alisson was delighted with the win as he did not concede a goal but he has revealed that Slot has demanded more performances like that this season.

"This is a clear message from the manager. He wants us to get more clean sheets.

"He understands the importance of getting clean sheets, of having a team that can defend really well, being solid, being compact, being consistent. This is going to carry us through the season and will win us games as well.

"We know the offensive quality that we have. So if we can defend the same way as we attack, if we can be that good, it will be really good for us this season to achieve our goals."

He also spoke on the tactical set-up and the Brazilian believes it will lead to success.

"From all the things that he (Slot) asks, it doesn't change too much because in the end on the pitch it's our decision," the Brazilian said.

"We have to read the game, we have to understand where we can play, where we can't – sometimes taking risks but calculated risks, not making silly mistakes but always trying to play.

"Arne is a manager that likes to create from behind a lot with short passes to create spaces where we can hurt the opponent.

"For me it didn't change too much, but I think for the team it changes a little bit more the formation. But for me it's been great – I have more players to play together closer to me.

"If we can do that with consistency, if we can do that in every game, in an intense way, defending really good, being compact, I think we can achieve great things for the season."

ALiverpool welcome Thomas Frank's Brentford to Anfield this weekend in what will be a huge clash that Slot will demand another clean sheet from.