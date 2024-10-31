Albrighton joins Villa as coach after announcing retirement

Former player Marc Albrighton has returned to Aston Villa as a coach this week.

The 34-year-old has started his coaching badges and will be working part-time at the club’s Bodymoor Heath base, per Birmingham Mail.

Albrighton, who made 310 Premier League appearances, was a boyhood Villa player who found success at Leicester City.

Announcing his retirement back in August on Instagram, Albrighton posted: "As a footballer, there comes a day when you must hang up your boots, and I've often wondered how it would feel when my time came. Now that this day has arrived, I find myself filled with gratitude and peace.

"From the moment I kicked my first ball as a young boy, my dream was always to play for Aston Villa. To have achieved that once would have been more than enough. Yet, to play over 100 games for my boyhood club is something I will forever by immensely proud of.

"What followed was a decade of extraordinary moments that I could have never imagined in my wildest dreams. Ten unforgettable years at Leicester City, winning major trophies, playing and scoring in the Champions League, and forming lasting bonds with incredible people at such a special and unique club.

"I want to express my heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported me along the journey - the staff, managers, coaches, owners, my agent, Tim, and, of course, my team-mates. Without you, none of this would have been possible."