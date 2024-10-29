Akanji reveals Man City tweaks: It's working well
The Citizens appear to be taking steps to make more use of attacking and defensive set pieces, especially after losing key midfielder Rodri to a season ending injury.
Akanji spoke about the adjustments, especially after a John Stones injury time winner against Wolves recently.
"We changed a few things, we had a meeting and we spoke about it that we weren't efficient enough before," said Akanji after the Southampton game, which they won 1-0 through an early Erling Haaland strike.
"We changed a couple of things and I think it's been going really well.
"Even today we had a couple of chances out of it and in the match during the week we scored from a set-piece and had another goal from Nathan disallowed. We scored at Wolves as well from a corner so I think the meeting helped."