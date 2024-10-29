Akanji reveals Man City tweaks: It's working well

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji believes they have made subtle changes to how they defend and attack set pieces.

The Citizens appear to be taking steps to make more use of attacking and defensive set pieces, especially after losing key midfielder Rodri to a season ending injury.

Advertisement Advertisement

Akanji spoke about the adjustments, especially after a John Stones injury time winner against Wolves recently.

"We changed a few things, we had a meeting and we spoke about it that we weren't efficient enough before," said Akanji after the Southampton game, which they won 1-0 through an early Erling Haaland strike.

"We changed a couple of things and I think it's been going really well.

"Even today we had a couple of chances out of it and in the match during the week we scored from a set-piece and had another goal from Nathan disallowed. We scored at Wolves as well from a corner so I think the meeting helped."