Ajayi urges Hull to make their own history after a stunning start to Premier League life

Hull City star Semi Ajayi has urged the club to write their own history after an excellent start to the Premier League.

Hull beat Manchester United 2-0 on the opening day of the Premier League and have since gone from a side who were predicted to go straight back down to a team that nobody wants to face.

Advertisement Advertisement

Semi Ajayi and Nobel Mendy scored against the Red Devils and the Tigers have not slowed down after picking up nine points from six games, sitting ahead of the likes of Newcastle, Liverpool, United and Tottenham.

Hull's start has given them a genuine platform to stay up and speaking to Footy-Africa, Ajayi has opened up on the club's fine form and how this season could be historic for the club who returned to the top flight for the first time in a decade.

“It’s been a good start. We’re happy with the work we’ve done so far," Ajayi told Footy-Africa. “We know we haven’t done anything yet. There’s still a long way to go in the season, but we put ourselves in a really good position to have a positive season, so we’re really happy.

“It was a blessing to score the first goal back in the Premier League, also against a massive team like Manchester United - something I don’t take lightly. It was more important for me, really, that we got the three points and the win, which we did. So yeah, I was pleased.

“It’s just another game that we need to win, and we want to pick up points," he continued. "Every single game is going to be tough this year. We know that every team plays differently, so we’ll approach that game with a new game plan and try to get as many points as we can.

“We’re not really focused on Sunderland," he added. "We’re focused on ourselves. We have to do our own thing. We have to be Hull City. Sunderland had an amazing season last season, but it’s down to us to create our own history."

Hull picked up a 2-2 draw with Everton in their last clash and will next face relegation candidates Fulham away from home this weekend. A win could take the side up into the top four in what would be an incredible feat.