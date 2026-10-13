Manchester United have reportedly 'given up' on their mission to persuade JJ Gabriel to remain at the club.

Gabriel, 16, rocked Man United by requesting to have his contract torn up after he wasn’t handed his debut in the 4-0 Champions League win over Sabah earlier in the season.

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The club can simply say ‘no’ to the youngster, but with his deal set to expire in the summer, it’s likely that Gabriel leaves regardless.

United had initially been hopeful of persuading Gabriel to stay and offered his assurances of a pathway into the first team.

Now, according to Caught Offside, they’ve given up and are now resigned to the fact that Gabriel will leave the club.

Almost every top European club has been linked with a move but it’s Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid who are understood to be leading the race.