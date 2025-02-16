AGF coach Rosler tribute to departing sports director Bjornebye

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
AGF coach Uwe Rosler has paid tribute to departing sports director Stig Inge Bjornbye.

Bjornebye will leave AGF when his contract expires in the coming months. The former Liverpool defender hired Rosler last year.

The Manchester City cult hero told Bold:  "I've probably seen Stig more than I've seen my wife. It is obvious that he was instrumental in getting me to talk to AGF and he helped me get the job.

"We worked well together professionally, but also privately. I am very grateful for the opportunities Stig has given me and I am grateful to have been allowed to work with him.

"Our relationship is going to continue as friends. Not just for years to come, but forever."

