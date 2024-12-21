Agents and players surprised by delayed Newcastle payments

Newcastle United are facing issues over outstanding payments to agents.

Representatives of several Newcastle players should have received agent fees for September, but they still have not arrived, reports the Athletic.

High-profile members of the squad, who are partly paid through image rights, have experienced a similar delay.

However, Newcastle have recently said they have taken steps to resolve the issue and acknowledge they should have communicated better.

The Athletic reports that the cases have created some confusion among those involved because it does not match their previous experiences at Newcastle.