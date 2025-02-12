3 stars including Gordon set for Newcastle return ahead of Carabao Cup final

Newcastle have received a major fitness boost ahead of the Carabao Cup final, with Anthony Gordon, Dan Burn, and Sven Botman all fit.

Gordon, who missed the FA Cup win over Birmingham with a quad issue, is expected to be fit for Saturday’s clash with Manchester City, per The Mail.

Botman’s knee problem and Burn’s groin complaint also aren’t as severe as initially feared.

This comes as a relief for Eddie Howe, especially with Harvey Barnes still sidelined for another two weeks.

Newcastle’s decision to let Lloyd Kelly join Juventus now looks less risky, given Botman and Burn’s availability.

The Magpies will hope to maintain their defensive stability as they prepare for the final against Liverpool.