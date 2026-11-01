Boy, 14, hands himself into police after mocking Sunderland fans with Lowry photo

A 14-year-old boy has handed himself into police after appearing to mock Sunderland with a photo of the late Bradley Lowery.

Sunderland fan Lowery tragically died in 2017, aged just six, from neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer.

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During Coventry’s 3-1 Premier League win over Sunderland on Saturday (October 31) footage emerged of a fan appearing to mock the Black Cats by displaying an image of Lowry on his phone.

The day after Coventry confirmed that they were investigating the video footage.

Now, West Midland Police have come confirmed that an investigation is underway and a 14-year-old boy has turned himself in.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident at Coventry City's Premier League match with Sunderland," a police statement said.

"A thorough investigation has been launched, and a 14-year-old boy has since handed himself in and will be spoken with in due course.

"We understand the upset and outrage this video has caused in the community and to the victim's family, and our officers are keeping them up to date with the progress of our investigation and working closely alongside both football clubs."