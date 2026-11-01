Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Manchester United make Carrick sack decision following Chelsea defeat

Ronaldo reacts after beating Messi to Ballon d'Or of All Time

Chelsea tell Barcelona star he's their 'No.1 January transfer target'

Arsenal ready shock move for Real Madrid sensation Endrick

Most read on Flashscore News

World No. 3 Antonsen withdraws from German Open semi-final with suspected back injury

As Arsenal visit Liverpool, Virgil Van Dijk and Gabriel hold their team's keys to success

Liverpool vs Arsenal LIVE: The Gunners win at Anfield for first time in 14 years

Ghana journalist explains why he voted for Mbappe in 2026 Ballon d’Or

Boy, 14, turns himself into police after mocking Sunderland fans with Lowery photo

Boy, 14, hands himself into police after mocking Sunderland fans with Lowry photo
Boy, 14, hands himself into police after mocking Sunderland fans with Lowry photoČTK / imago sportfotodienst / David Blunsden

A 14-year-old boy has handed himself into police after appearing to mock Sunderland with a photo of the late Bradley Lowery.

Sunderland fan Lowery tragically died in 2017, aged just six, from neuroblastoma, a rare form of childhood cancer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

During Coventry’s 3-1 Premier League win over Sunderland on Saturday (October 31) footage emerged of a fan appearing to mock the Black Cats by displaying an image of Lowry on his phone.

The day after Coventry confirmed that they were investigating the video footage.

Now, West Midland Police have come confirmed that an investigation is underway and a 14-year-old boy has turned himself in.

"We are aware of a video circulating on social media showing an incident at Coventry City's Premier League match with Sunderland," a police statement said.

"A thorough investigation has been launched, and a 14-year-old boy has since handed himself in and will be spoken with in due course.

"We understand the upset and outrage this video has caused in the community and to the victim's family, and our officers are keeping them up to date with the progress of our investigation and working closely alongside both football clubs."

Prefer Tribal Football on GoogleSee our stories more often
AddAdd on Google
Mentions
Premier LeagueSunderlandCoventry