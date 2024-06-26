The Week in Women's Football: Hayes ends Morgan's USA career; Canada launch new comp

This week, we look at news from the Canadian Professional Soccer League, which will launch with six teams in 2025; the final three franchise cities have been named along with the league’s name—The Northern Super League. We also continue our look at the 2023-24 European League Campaigns in Italy and France. We also have the Olympic Games Finals rosters for the U.S., Canada, Japan and Brazil.

The Northern Super League is set to start next season in Canada with six teams

Halifax Tides, Montreal and Ottawa joined previously announced Vancouver Whitecaps, Calgary Wild and AFC Toronto for new Canadian second division women’s professional soccer league—now named the Northern Super League (see more in: The Week in Women's Football: Imports talk up Saudi Pro League; Canada hopes for Project 8 - Tribal Football). “Women” were purposely omitted from the new league’s name in order to demonstrate that it is equal to other leagues in professional sports.

According to a media release by the league: “The vibrant Aurora Borealis inspired the league colour palette and the serpentine-style font symbolizes dynamic team play on the pitch. The four-pointed north star finally signifies the league’s strength, vision, and steadfast presence to cement itself as a beacon for what sport can and should be in Canada and beyond.”

The six team league will be a tier two professional league, focused on developing younger players and past college players on the edge of the national team pool. Former Canadian international midfielder Diana Matheson is the commissioner, founder and developer of the league which already has corporate sponsorships with Canadian Tire Corporation, DoorDash, CIBC and Air Canada.

All teams will play a 25 game regular season schedule (five games against each of the other league teams) and will hold playoffs for the National Championship in the Fall of 2025. The league will set team salary caps and minimum player salaries in line with other professional leagues around the world. There are plans to bring in some international players to elevate the quality of play, both Canadians in leagues in Europe outside of those playing in England, France and Italy and imports from other countries.

In Montreal, Marinette Pichon was named as the team’s sporting director. She is one of the top goal scorers in the history of French soccer, scoring 300 goals. In 2020, she held the record of 81 goals in 112 appearances with the French national team, men and women combined.

She is the first Frenchwoman to have signed a professional contract in the United States, playing for the Philadelphia Charge in the Women’s United Soccer Association (WUSA), where she was named as the league’s Best Player award in 2002. After returning to France, she played for Juvisy before retiring in 2007. From 2013 to 2017, she was the General Manager of the FCF Juvisy Essonne (now the Paris FC), working with various international athletes and recruiting young players who played or are playing on the French national team.

She has lived in the Montreal area since 2019 and most recently was the General Manager of the LaSalle minor soccer association. Ms. Pichon’s autobiography, Ne jamais rien lâcher, inspired a biographical film, Marinette, released in France in 2023.

Pichon will lead the club’s athletic vision. This position ensures daily supervision of all the sports-related areas, including the coaching staff, team performance, talent scouting and recruiting, player acquisition and development, medical monitoring and performance, data and analysis, soccer operations, as well as regulatory compliance and her first day was set for June 24.

Italy 2023-24 Season Review

In the first round regular season with ten teams involving 18 games, Roma won its second consecutive title with a 17-0-1 record for 51 points. Juventus was second on 43 points—the second year in the row that they finished second which cost Australian head coach Joe Montemurro his job after three years (see link: The Week in Women's Football: A-League check; Mexico for Lehmann; Liga MX review - TribalFootball.com). Montemurro has bounced back nicely as he was appointed in mid-June as Olympique Lyonnaise manager in France for the 2024-25 season, replacing incumbent Sonia Bompastor, who moved to Chelsea in the WSL. Fiorentina was third on 39 points with a 12-3-3 record. Sassuolo and Inter Milan tied for fourth on 26 points.

In the second stage, the Championship Round involved 5 teams, with Roma clinching the title with 67 points, Juventus in second on 56 will join the champions in the WCL, with Fiorentina third on 42 points, Sassuolo fourth on 36 points and Inter Milan fifth on 34 points.

In the Relegation Round, also at the second stage of the season, Pomigliano finished last with 9 points and was automatically relegated while Napoli on 13 points went into the playoff with the second place side from Serie B Ternana. For Pomigliano, American goalkeeper Anna James Buhigas (29) played in 14 games (starting 13) and has played since 2017-18 in either Italy or Spain’s top tier after her college career at Lipscomb University of Tennessee. Marija Banusic (28) from Sweden led the club with three goals in her first season after scoring four goals last season in Parma. She previously spent a season each at Pomigliano (scoring 7 goals) and at Roma. She also played with Montpellier in France, Chelsea in the WSL and at home.

Lazio won the sixteen team Serie B on a 25-3-1 (W-D-L) record on 78 points while Ternana was second on 76 points and will play Napoli for the last Serie A spot, with Parma missing out with 71 points. Lazio won promotion in their second Serie B season after being relegated in 2021-22; American-born Panamanian international defender (25) Carina Baltrip-Reyes did not play in any games and played previously at Spartak in Serbia and Houston Dash.

In the first round, three players tied for the league lead in scoring with eight goals including evergreen former Spanish international Vero Boquette (37) of Fiorentina, long-time Italian international Cristiana Girelli (34) of Juventus and her club teammate Lindsey Thomas (29). Thomas was a French youth and senior international and was born in Guadeloupe in the Caribbean. Thomas first went to Italy in 2019-20 to play with Roma, where she spent two seasons, followed by two years at Milan before joining Juve for the 2023-24 season.

Also, for Juventus, midfielder and Canadian 2020 Olympic Gold Medal winner Julia Grosso had six goals in 21 games, double what she had last season for Juve (3 goals in 20 matches) while Canadian international forward Evelyne Viens (27) scored seven times for Champions Roma in the first stage and totaled 13 goals in 24 games in her first season in Italy; she previously played two years at Kristianstads in Sweden after time in the NWSL with Sky Blue/Gotham FC and France. Viens led Roma in season scoring, one ahead of Italian international (with 70 caps) Valentina Giacinti (30), who was in her second season with the club after one season with Fiorentina and four with Milan, and three ahead of Italian international midfielder Manuela Giugliano (26), who finished her fifth season with Roma; she is approaching 80 full international caps.

In the Championship Round, Scottish international Lana Clelland (31) scored six times for Sassuolo in her third season with the club, tied with Nigerian international Jennifer Echegini (23), though she was born in England, and had 10 goals in the entire season in 14 games for the club and Juve, Evelyne Viens of Canada and Roma and Italian international Valentina Giacinti (30) of Roma, who is approaching 75 caps with her country. In the Relegation Round, Italian U-19 international Victoria Dellaperuta (20), who was born in the States and played two seasons with the University of North Carolina, of Sampdoria led the scorers’ table with seven goals while Swedish international Julia Karlernas (30) of Como, in her second season with the club, had four goals.

France

In the regular season, Olympique Lyonnais won their third consecutive title and 17th overall with a 20-1-1 record for 61 points, eleven points over traditional rival PSG (15-5-2 for 50 points). They were joined in the new playoffs which launched this year by third place Paris FC (43 points) and Stade de Reims (35 points), just ahead of Fluery 91 (33 points) and Montpellier (32 points).

In the playoff semifinals, PSG and Paris FC tied 2-2 at the Parc des Princes but PSG moved on to the final by winning on penalties 5-4 on May 11. The next day, Lyon blasted Fleury 6-0. In the third place match for the last 2024-25 UEFA Women’s Champions League berth—which Paris FC did so well in this year as they made the Group Stage and defeated Real Madrid twice at that stage—the Paris club tied Fleury 1-1 but advanced to Europe again by winning on penalties 4-2. In the league championship final, Lyon defeated PSG 2-1.

At the bottom of the table, Lille and Bordeaux both finished on 13 points and were relegated, with Guingamp surviving in tenth with only a three point advantage (16 points).

In Division 2 Feminine, Strasbourg won the title with 15-6-1 record for 51 points and Nantes and Olympique Marseille had a dogfight for the second promotion spot, finishing even on 44 points and identical 13-5-4 records; Nantes seized the second promotion spot after defeating Marseille 1-0 away early in the season and then 3-2 at home in the return on March 24.

For the Golden Boot race in the Premiere Ligue during the regular season, Tabitha Chawinga of Malawi and PSG won with 18 goals, followed by Norwegian international Ada Hegerberg with 12 and two of Chawinga’s teammates tied for third in French internationals Grace Geyoro (26)—who was born in DR Congo—and Marie Katoto (25) with eleven tallies. Ten of the eleven next top scorers were all French, with the exception of German international Sara Dabritz (29), who was in her second season at OL after three seasons with PSG, and finished with eight regular season goals.

Olympic Games Final Rosters—U.S., Canada and Japan announcements

U.S. WNT Olympic Games Roster

The twelve Olympic Games Finals women’s football sides are starting to release their rosters, after Australia did a few weeks ago (see: The Week in Women's Football: Hayes enjoys impressive start with USA; Australia do China double - TribalFootball.com).

Last month we projected the 2024 U.S.’ Olympic Finals side for Paris later this month in the above cited column, which we were quite spot on with, and will compare with Emma Hayes’ final selections, named on June 26, 2024 (see below):

2024 U.S. Olympic Women’s Soccer Team Roster by Position (Caps/Goals):

GOALKEEPERS (2): Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage; 19), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars; 104)

DEFENDERS (6): Tierna Davidson (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 58/3), Emily Fox (Arsenal FC, ENG; 49/1), Naomi Girma (San Diego Wave FC; 32/0), Casey Krueger (Washington Spirit; 49/0), Jenna Nighswonger (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 9/2), Emily Sonnett (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 91/2)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Korbin Albert (Paris Saint-Germain, FRA; 11/0), Sam Coffey (Portland Thorns FC; 17/1), Lindsey Horan (Olympique Lyon, FRA; 148/35), Rose Lavelle (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 100/24), Catarina Macario (Chelsea FC, ENG; 19/8)

FORWARDS (5): Crystal Dunn (NJ/NY Gotham FC; 147/25), Trinity Rodman (Washington Spirit; 38/7), Jaedyn Shaw (San Diego Wave FC; 14/7), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC; 48/19), Mallory Swanson (Chicago Red Stars; 92/34)

Alternates: Goalkeeper Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), midfielder Hal Hershfelt (Washington Dash), midfielder Croix Bethune (Washington Dash) and forward Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC).

Alyssa Naeher, Crystal Dunn and Lindsey Horan are on their third Olympic Games Finals side. Defenders Tierna Davidson, Emily Sonnett and Casey Krueger, midfielders Rose Lavelle and Catarina Macario and forward Mallory Swanson made their second Olympic Teams. Krueger and Macario were initially named as alternates for the 2020 Olympics, but when rosters were expanded from 18 to 22 due to the COVID pandemic, they were officially added to the team. Each played a few minutes in one match. Swanson was not named to the Olympic roster in 2021 but did play in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil at the age of 18.

The first-time Olympians are goalkeeper Casey Murphy, defenders Emily Fox, Naomi Girma and Jenna Nighswonger, midfielders Korbin Albert and Sam Coffey and forwards Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Jaedyn Shaw. For Nighswonger, Albert, Coffey and Shaw, the 2024 Paris Olympics will be their first senior level world championship. The U.S. squad’s average age of 26.8 is the youngest U.S. Olympic side since 2008. Vlatko Andonovski's 2020 Olympic team in 2021 averaged 30.8 years. His 2023 World Cup team was the fourth oldest at the 32-team tournament at 28.6 and included eight players over 30.

Nighswonger, Albert, Shaw and Coffee, along with Krueger, Macario, Swanson and Davidson were not with the 2023 World Cup Finals side (though Swanson probably would have gone had she not been out for an ACL injury and was on the 2019 WWC team, along with Davidson).

For the alternates, Campbell was also the alternate goalkeeper for the 2020 Olympics in Japan before being moved to the active roster due to the COVID-19 roster expansion. Both Hershfelt and Bethune came into their first USWNT camp in June—which was also the first camp for coach Emma Hayes—Bethune as a training player and Hershfelt as a member of the full roster, though she did not see action in either match against Korea Republic. Williams was a member of the USA’s 2020 Olympic Team and 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Team. She is by far the most experienced alternate with 63 caps and 18 career goals. Williams, the all-time leading scorer in the National Women’s Soccer League, scored in the 2020 Olympic quarterfinal against the Netherlands.

There are 14 NWSL players on the roster but come from just six clubs: five from NJ/NY Gotham FC and two each from the Chicago Red Stars, Portland Thorns FC, San Diego Wave FC and Washington Spirit. Murphy is the lone representative from the North Carolina Courage. The other four players compete for European clubs and two—Horan and Albert—currently play in France for top rivals Olympique Lyon and Paris Saint-Germain, respectively. Macario (Chelsea FC) and Fox (Arsenal FC) play in England’s WSL.

2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup Team member and forward Alyssa Thompson (Angel City FC), defenders Kate Wiesner (Washington Spirit) and Emily Sams (Orlando Pride) will serve as training players during the USA’s training camp in New Jersey ahead of their friendly against Mexico on July 13. This was Sams’ first call-up to the senior team.

As far as our prediction of the U.S. roster a few weeks ago, TribalFootball.com was correct for the goalkeepers and defenders. One of our bubble players—Casey Krueger of Washington Spirit—did make the final 18. Bubble player Sam Stabb (Chicago Red Stars)—who many have been high on this season—did not make the trip at all. Jane Campbell has been tremendous in goal for Houston Dash this year—but Emma Hayes emphasized in a media call later that day that national team experience was more important and trumps league play, particularly: “when you are looking at major finals” and Campbell has not seen many WNT games at all with Alyssa Naeher being nearly an ever-present for some years now.

For midfielders and forwards, which had some movement between the two designations, Korin Albert of PSG was on the bubble but made the final 18, even with some dissatisfaction with Albert’s social media posts by some players and fans, which were seen as negative and disparaging towards the LGBTQ+ community.

Hayes explained: “Korbin has had to learn—(she is a) young person who (is) understanding fully the implications of social media activity. I am working with her… to be mindful of being part of an environment that appreciates and understands the importance of being tolerant and respectful (of a diverse workplace). She’s had a tough time and struggles. The noise (negative comments) in the stadium affects her… Korbin making the team is on merit in terms of what she offers for us in the midfield positions.”

We did think that Crystal Dunn could be selected over Alex Morgan, who didn’t even make the alternate list. We were high on Lily Yohannes but she has not committed yet to the U.S. over Netherlands. Hayes explained that at only 16 years-of-age, she was fine with Yohannes holding off on a decision: “At the moment, she hasn’t made a decision on her future. It’s an important decision. She enjoyed her time at the last camp. I support her (waiting)… I will work with her beyond the Olympics and hope that she will be part of our future.”

I would expect that Yohannes, born in Virginia and who moved to the Netherlands at age 10 when her father took a job in the country, will decide to join the U.S. sooner than later after the Olympics.

At 19 years-of-age, Jaedyn Shaw has been a revelation for the San Diego Wave (where Alex Morgan also plays) with 12 goals in 44 regular season matches across three seasons and Hayes said: “Jaedyn’s goal contributions for the national team have been significant. And she’s a player who can play across the front line, and is extremely creative… It’s critical we support her. She’s young.”

For the record, Morgan has not scored in 9 games this season with the Wave.

For midfielder/forward bubble players, veteran Lynn Williams (NJ/NY Gotham FC) and Croix Bethune (Washington Spirit), made it over Morgan and Olivia Moultrie (Portland Thorns FC), along with midfielder Hal Hershfelt.

This is a younger squad and a break from the older 2023 WWC side and it seems that Hayes is focused on the 2027 WWC, which will be held in Brazil. I believe that success this summer is a goal but not THE goal—given the short lead time that she has with the team. The 2027 tournament is what this squad is being prepped for (in my opinion). Hayes said that she wants to provide experience between the top and less mature players who have fewer than 30 caps and there is a big gap on the team, stating that: “There is a correlation between caps and success at international tournaments.”

The major talking point of the Olympic Roster was that Alex Morgan was left off the 18 and the alternate list, which has been called a “seismic decision” by the veteran Washington Post soccer writer Steven Goff—while others called the decision to not include Morgan (34)—who plays with the San Diego Wave and has iconic status in the States and globally with over 10 million followers on Instagram and 3.7 on X (formerly Twitter)—as the end of an era and earthshaking.

On the field, Morgan had been a part of seven straight World Championship tournaments since the 2011 WWC in Germany and also won a FIFA U-20 WWC title in Chile in 2008. Morgan has won two WWC and an Olympic Gold Medal.

Emma Hayes addressed not bringing Morgan to France early in her press conference: “First off, I want to talk about what an amazing player and human that Alex Morgan has been. I’ve only had one opportunity to work with her, in the last camp, and I saw first-hand not just her qualities but her professionalism, and her record speaks for itself. Second of all, it’s not easy making a decision that there’s only 16 outfield players and two goalkeepers on a roster of 18…

"Having a roster that could adapt is essential. We have a tight turnaround between games. So of course, having players on the roster that could play more than one position mattered with squad depth.”

Morgan turns 35 this summer and plays primarily as a central striker and Hayes wanted more flexibility (and youth) among her front line options. Morgan, who has 224 international appearances and 123 goals, was quite diplomatic on social media when she said: “Today, I’m disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent our country on the Olympic stage. This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride any time I put on the crest. In less than a month, I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country.”

I do suspect that, short of a final tribute game with the national team, that her days with the WNT are over under Emma Hayes.

Canada’s Olympic Games Roster

On July 1, head coach Bev Priestman appointed her 18 players and four alternates for this summer’s Olympic Games Finals, where Canada will defend their title from Tokyo 2020 (held in 2021 due to COVID).

Goalkeepers:

Sabrina D’Angelo (Welland, Ont.) – Arsenal, ENG

​Kailen Sheridan (Whitby, Ont.) - San Diego Wave, USA

Defenders:

Kadeisha Buchanan (Brampton, Ont.) – Chelsea, ENG

​Sydney Collins (Beaverton, Oregon, USA) – North Carolina Courage, USA

​Vanessa Gilles (Ottawa, Ont.) – Olympique Lyon, FRA

​Ashley Lawrence (Caledon East, Ont.) – Chelsea, ENG

​Jayde Riviere (Markham, Ont.) – Manchester United, ENG

​Jade Rose (Markham, Ont.) – Harvard University, USA

Midfielders:

Simi Awujo (Atlanta, Georgia, USA), U of Southern California, USA

​Jessie Fleming (London, Ont.) – Portland Thorns, USA

​Julia Grosso (Vancouver, B.C.) – Juventus, ITA

​Quinn (Toronto, Ont. ) – Seattle Reign, USA

Forwards:

Janine Beckie (Highlands Ranch, Colorado, USA) – Portland Thorns, USA

​Jordyn Huitema (Chilliwack, B.C.) - Seattle Reign, USA

​Cloé Lacasse (Sudbury, Ont.) – Arsenal, ENG

​Adriana Leon (King City, Ont.) – Aston Villa, ENG

​Nichelle Prince (Ajax, Ont.) - Kansas City Current, USA

​Evelyne Viens (L’Ancienne-Lorette, Que.) – Roma, ITA

Alternates:

Gabrielle Carle (Lévis, Que.) - Washington Spirit, USA

​Lysianne Proulx (Boucherville, Que.) – Bay FC, USA

​Shelina Zadorsky (London, Ont.) – West Ham United, ENG

​Deanne Rose (Alliston, Ont.) – Leicester City, ENG

Of the 18 Canadian players on the final side, nine play in the States (seven in the NWSL and two in college) with six in England, two in Italy and one in France. For the alternates, two play for NWSL sides in the U.S. and two are based in England.

Thirteen members were part of the Olympic championship team from Tokyo 2020 with six going to their third Olympics: Janine Beckie, Kadeisha Buchanan, Jessie Fleming, Ashley Lawrence, Nichelle Prince and Quinn, who all won Bronze at Rio 2016 and Gold at Tokyo 2020. Kailen Sheridan, Vanessa Gilles, Jayde Riviere, Julia Grosso, Jordyn Huitema, Adriana Leon and Evelyne Viens will make their second Olympic appearance.

Also making her second Olympic appearance is goalkeeper and Olympic Bronze Medalist Sabrina D’Angelo, who was a member of the Rio 2016 roster. Simi Awujo, Sydney Collins, Cloé Lacasse and Jade Rose are making their Olympic debuts

Janine Beckie and Jade Rose missed the 2023 Women’s World Cup through injury. Sydney Collins was not picked last year for the WWC Finals.

Sydney Collins, Nichelle Prince and Quinn won their recent injury battles in making the roster. Collins (24) fractured her ankle during a February WNT camp while Prince suffered a calf injury at the CONCACAF W Gold Cup in February. Quinn has recovered from a knee injury and is back playing with her club the Seattle Reign. Quinn won a 100th cap in March against the U.S. in the SheBelieves Cup.

However, veteran defender Ashley Chapman of the Houston Dash—who is just returning from maternity leave—and Desiree Scott of the Kansas City Current—who is not 100% recovered from a long-term injury—were late omissions. Former captain Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns) and veteran midfielder Sophie Schmidt (Houston Dash) have since retired from international football.

Japan Olympic Games Roster

Japan’s Olympic Games Finals side has been finalized and this will be their seventh appearance in eight tournaments involving women’s football, only having missed the 2000 tournament in Sydney, Australia:

Goalkeepers

YAMASHITA Ayaka (INAC Kobe Leonessa)

HIRAO Chika (Albirex Niigata Ladies)

OHBA Shu (University of Mississippi/USA)*

Defenders

KUMAGAI Saki (AS Roma/Italy)

SHIMIZU Risa (West Ham United/England)

MORIYA Miyabi (INAC Kobe Leonessa)*

KITAGAWA Hikaru (INAC Kobe Leonessa)

MINAMI Moeka (AS Roma/Italy)

TAKAHASHI Hana (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Urawa Reds Ladies)

ISHIKAWA Rion (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Urawa Reds Ladies)*

KOGA Toko (Feyenoord /Netherlands)

Midfielders

SEIKE Kiko (Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Urawa Reds Ladies)

HASEGAWA Yui (Manchester City/England)

HAYASHI Honoka (West Ham United/ England)

NAGANO Fuka (Liverpool FC/England)

MIYAZAWA Hinata (Manchester United/England)

FUJINO Aoba (Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza)

TANIKAWA Momoko (FC Rosengard/Sweden)

Forwards

TANAKA Mina (INAC Kobe Leonessa)

CHIBA Remina (Eintracht Frankfurt/Germany)*

UEKI Riko (West Ham United/England)

HAMANO Maika (Chelsea/England)

*Will be listed as back-up members in the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad (Paris 2024).

Of the 18 selections, seven are based in Japan while another seven play in England, two are based in Italy and one each in Netherlands and Sweden. For the four alternates, two play in Japan and one each are in Germany and the U.S. (in college).

Brazil Olympic Games Roster

Coach Arthur Elias named his Brazilian WNT Olympic Games Finals roster on July 2. Five of the 18 players are based with NWSL clubs, three play in Spain and the other 10 players are based in Brazil. For the alternates, two are based in the NWSL, one is in Spain and the other is at home.

Six other home-based players were called in to pre-tournament playing camp in Teresopolis in Rio de Janeiro from July 4 through July 17, when the team leaves for Bordeaux, France (with their first game on July 25 against Nigeria) and were described by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) as perhaps future national team players: Natascha (Honegger) (26—Palmeiras goalkeeper), Mariza (22—Corinthians defender), Vitória Calhau (24—Cruzeiro defender), Laís Estevam (23—Palmeiras midfielder), Letícia Monteiro (21—Corinthians midfielder) and Amanda Gutierres (23—Palmeiras striker). Natascha Honegger was born in Switzerland, played for their U-19 side and has one cap for the full Brazil side in 2020. Amanda Gutierres has been capped by Brazil at the U-17 level. The Olympic Games selections were as follows:

GOALKEEPERS:

Lorena - Grêmio

Tainá - América-MG

DEFENDERS:

Tarciane - Houston Dash (USA)

Rafaelle - Orlando Pride (USA)

Thais Ferreira - UD Tenerife (ESP)

FULL-BACKS:

Antônia - CBF

Tamires - Corinthians

Yasmim - Corinthians

MIDFIELDERS:

Yaya - Corinthians

Duda Sampaio - Corinthians

Ana Vitória - Atlético de Madrid (ESP)

ATTACKERS

Gabi Portilho - Corinthians

Adriana - Orlando Pride (USA)

Kerolin - North Carolina Courage (USA)

Ludmilla - CBF

Marta - Orlando Pride (USA)

Jheniffer - Corinthians

Gabi Nunes - Levante (ESP)

ALTERNATES

Luciana - Goalkeeper - Ferroviária

Lauren - Defender - Kansas City (USA)

Angelina - Midfielder - Orlando Pride (USA)

Priscila - Forward - Internacional (ESP)

I think it is a very good sign that over half of the roster are playing for clubs in Brazil—primarily Corinthians and Palmeiras of Sao Paulo—as that would not have been the case in the past. The Brazilian Serie A league is getting better with more resources put into it and the game will only expand at home in the lead up to and following the 2027 Women’s World Cup in Brazil, awarded to the country recently.

- Tim Grainey is a contributor to Tribal Football. His latest book Beyond Bend it Like Beckham on the global game of women’s football. Get your copy today. Follow Tim on X: @TimGrainey