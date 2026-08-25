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Leeds and Rangers co-owner Jed York sentenced to day in jail following prostitution sting

Leeds and Rangers co-owner Jed York sentenced to day in jail following prostitution sting
Leeds and Rangers co-owner Jed York sentenced to day in jail following prostitution stingAndrew Milligan / PA Images / Profimedia

Jed York, the co-owner of Leeds United and Scottish side Rangers was arrested on Sunday morning after a prostitution sting.

York was arrested on Sunday for trying to pay just $140 for sex in a Ohio trailer park, according to court documents obtained by the California Post. 

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His phone was given to the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force as part of the plea agreement and he has since completed an online course. 

As per The Athletic, York appeared in Columbiana County Municipal Court on Monday, where he pleaded no contest to both charges.  

He was fined $150 for disorderly conduct and $1,000 for possessing criminal tools before being sentenced to two days in jail. 

York, who has been married for over a decade and filed for divorce in May, was released after posting a $5,000 bond and was sentenced to one day in jail. 

Interestingly, the Premier League can disqualify officials if they fail the owners’ and directors’ tests which are operated by the league and the Independent Football Regulator. However, The Telegraph report York is unlikely to face action as criminal convictions that trigger disqualification as he did not serve 12 months or more. 

Meanwhile, as York is the owner of NFL team, the San Francisco 49er, The NFL added through a spokesperson that it is “aware of the matter” and it “will be reviewed under the personal conduct policy.” 

 

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