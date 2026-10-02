Spain v Czechia lineups: Confirmed squad news as Pedri, Rodri & Williams chase starting returns

Spain host to Czechia in the third game of their 2026/27 UEFA Nations League campaign after back-to-back wins over England and Croatia.

Luis de la Fuente's team have hit the ground running after being crowned as world champions back in July with three goals scored at Wembley and four at home to Croatia.

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Czechia have struggled at the top level in this competition - losing to Croatia and England already this month.

Spain v Czechia team news

De la Fuente has several options to bring in and freshen up his starting XI and Aymeric Laporte could get the nod at centre-back over Dean Huijsen.

Rodri and Pedri both came off the bench against Croatia, and could replace Martin Zubimendi and Fermin Lopez, with Nico Williams possibly rewarded for scoring as a substitute in that game.

Spain predicted lineup v Czechia

Spain XI: Simon; Pubill, Cubarsi, Laporte, Cucurella; Pedri, Rodri, Ruiz; Lamine Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams Jr.

Spain v Czechia kick off time

Kick off at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere in Oviedo is set for 8:45pm local time and 7:45pm in the UK.

Key stat

Since 1992 as an independent nation, Czechia have never beaten Spain, with five losses and two draws.