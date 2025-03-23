Savage clinches Macclesfield promotion: My proudest moment in football

Robbie Savage is full of pride today after Macclesfield Town's promotion from the Northern Premier League to the National League North for the 2025-26 campaign.

Macclesfield's promotion was confirmed on Saturday as they sit 20 points clear at the top of the Northern Premier League table.

Advertisement Advertisement

Former Wales and Leicester City midfielder Savage took charge of Macclesfield this season, stepping up from his football director's post. Emile Heskey has been Savage's No2 this term.

Savage said, "I’ve been lucky enough to captain four teams in the Premier League, play nearly 350 games in the top-flight, appear in Wembley finals and win 39 caps for my country.

"But Macclesfield being crowned champions of the Northern Premier League was my proudest moment of all."

He added: "For all the haters, doubters and keyboard warriors, they have fuelled my fire and that of my players.

"I have answered every single person who spoke negatively about us. I have proved people wrong all my life. I am a fighter as you have to be after being released by the biggest club in the world."