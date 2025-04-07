Ex-Liverpool star Carroll to propose after split from wife

Former Liverpool striker Andy Carroll is reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend just five months into their relationship.

The 36-year-old separated from his wife, Billi Mucklow, last year and has since begun a new life with Lou Teasdale.According to The Sun, Carroll has confided in friends that his divorce "can't come quick enough."

"Andy is very close to proposing to Lou. They are madly in love," the source said.

"Lou is exactly what he needs because she is a calming influence on him and it's noticeable the change she's had on him to everyone around them."

Carroll is currently playing in the fourth tier in France, having joined Bordeaux last September, where he has scored 10 goals in 15 matches.