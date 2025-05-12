‘Show a little respect’ - David Beckham rages after latest Inter Miami setback

David Beckham hit out at Minnesota United, telling them to ‘show a little respect’, after Inter Miami's 4-1 MLS defeat on Saturday.

Inter Miami continue to struggle under manager Javier Mascherano, losing four of their last five games across all competitions.

Goals from Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Anthony Markanich, Marcelo Weigandt (OG) and Robin Lod saw Minnesota earn an impressive win over Beckham’s side.

Lionel Messi managed to get on the score sheet but even the legendary Argentinian couldn’t salvage anything for Inter Miami.

Minnesota took to Instagram after the game to celebrate, sharing an image of the club above Miami in the table, captioning it “Pink Phony Club.”

Beckham, who co-owns the club was less than impressed with what he believed to be a disrespectful post, responding with: “Show a little respect @mnufc be elegant in triumph.”