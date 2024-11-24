San Diego FC co-owner Mata keen on Right to Dream connections

Former Manchester United and Chelsea star Juan Mata is eager to tap FC Nordsjælland's connections for new club San Diego FC.

Mata has become a part-owner in the new MLS franchise.

And FCN pair Jeppe Tverskov and Marcus Ingvartsen have already committed to San Diego FC for the new MLS season.

Further, Tverskov says Mata is also interested in working with Ghana's Right to Dream academy, which is close to FCN.

"We talked to Juan a lot. He has been really interested in everything about Right to Dream and San Diego. Marcus and I were already talking to him about the opportunity when he was training with Nordsjælland.

"We knew well there was something going on.

"After we have experienced him here in Farum, we know what he can contribute. Not only on the field, but also outside through its figure.

"It's cool to have another familiar face to come over to."

Mata is currently playing in Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers.

