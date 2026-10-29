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Messi's Inter Miami stumble against Cincinnati despite late Suarez goal

Messi's Inter Miami continue mixed form with another tough draw against Cincinnati

Lionel Messi reacts during Inter Miami game against Cincinnati
Lionel Messi reacts during Inter Miami game against CincinnatiPeter Joneleit / Icon Sportswire / CTK / AP

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami stumbled to a 2-2 draw with Cincinnati on Wednesday in an MLS game that sprang to life after half-time with four superb goals.

Miami took the lead with a Luis Suarez strike on the hour mark, but conceded two in quick succession before grabbing back a late equaliser from substitute Riquelme Fillipi to ensure the spoils were shared.

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The draw was a setback in Miami's pursuit of the Eastern Conference's second seed, as the star-studded side lost ground on the New England Revolution, who beat the New York Red Bulls 3-2.

Despite the heartbreak of Fillipi's late strike, the point could prove valuable for Cincinnati, who sit on the cusp of the automatic playoff places, but are currently headed for the wild card round and could yet miss out entirely with two games remaining.

In a low-key first half, Miami controlled possession and comprehensively out-passed Cincinnati, but were unable to pierce through.

That changed in the 61st minute, as Rodrigo De Paul picked up the ball in the middle of the park, in acres of space, and played it wide to Casemiro.

The Brazilian played it first-time with the outside of his boot to Suarez, lurking just inside the box. Then the Uruguayan veteran took one touch, swivelled and perfectly curled the ball into the far top corner, where it crashed down and in off the crossbar.

But Cincinnati rallied, and in the 80th minute Frenchman Kenji Mboma Dem scored with another beautiful curling effort to the far post. He picked up the ball wide right, ran at multiple defenders with a flurry of stepovers, then cut inside to score.

Just six minutes later, Cincinnati silenced Miami's Nu Stadium by taking the lead.

Defender Samuel Gidi received a pass on the edge of the box and wrapped his left foot around the ball, sending it past Dayne St. Clair.

With Messi heavily man-marked and unable to get a shot away, De Paul sprayed a wide pass to young Brazilian attacker Fillipi, who cut back to the corner of the box and bent it through two defenders and into the far side of the goal.

Both sides had even later chances to win the game, with Suarez blasting his at the goalkeeper before Evander's shot was blocked by a defender at close range as the referee waved away handball appeals.

Inter Miami play New England on Sunday, sitting two points back and needing either a win or a draw to keep their hopes of second place alive.

Nashville SC are top, and clinched the Supporters' Shield last weekend for the first time in the club's history.

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