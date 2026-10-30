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Flashscore sources: Messi unlikely to return to Newell's Old Boys

Messi has been linked with Newell's Old Boys return
Messi has been linked with Newell's Old Boys returnSam Navarro-Imagn Images

Lionel Messi is not close to a January return to Newell's Old Boys, sources say, despite fresh speculation linking the Inter Miami forward with a sentimental move back to his boyhood club.

Talk of a potential reunion gathered momentum on Friday, with suggestions that Messi could be edging closer to completing a move to Argentina.

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However, the prospect of a transfer during the January window is already being played down by those close to the situation.

Messi began his football journey with Rosario-based Newell's as a seven-year-old, before moving to Barcelona as a teenager.

The idea of returning to the club where it all started has remained a recurring theme throughout his career, particularly as questions over how he might eventually bring his playing days to a close continue to surface.

For now, though, there is little indication that such a move is close to becoming reality. 

The 39-year-old remains determined to honour his Inter Miami commitment, with his current contract running through to 2028.

He is also approaching the MLS playoffs with the intention of continuing along the same path rather than entertaining a change of scenery.

There is an additional dimension to Messi's relationship with the Florida club. His agreement includes a unique option, exercisable upon or after the end of his playing career, to acquire a partial ownership stake in the franchise.

That arrangement provides another reason for Messi to remain invested in the long-term project at Inter Miami, where his arrival has transformed the club's profile and helped generate unprecedented excitement around football in the United States.

Having recently brought his international career to an end, Messi is comfortable continuing at club level and feels capable of maintaining his involvement in MLS.

A return to Newell's may remain an intriguing idea, but sources say it is not currently on the agenda.

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