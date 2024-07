Inter Miami to accept Brighton offer for Gomez

Inter Miami attacker Diego Gomez is on his way to Brighton.

The Seagulls have struck terms with the MLS franchise for the Paraguay international.

The 21 year-old is the subject of a £10m offer from Brighton and Inter could be ready to accept the bid today.

Gomez is currently with Paraguay at the Paris Olympics.

Last season with Inter Miami, the attacker made 12 appearances, recording 3 goals and 3 assists.