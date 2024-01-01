Ex-Napoli captain Insigne happy seeing Conte in charge

Former Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne is happy seeing Antonio Conte in charge.

Insigne, now 33, is playing in MLS with Toronto FC.

Advertisement Advertisement

He told Il Corriere della Sera: “To be fair, it’s so good.

“I didn’t think the President could make such a move and convince an important coach like Conte. Surely, the passion and the love of Napoli fans had an impact. I think Conte saw the energy around the team when we won the Scudetto. Once, he said: ‘When I return, troubles for the others will start.’ As a Napoli fan, I’m happy he’s on our bench and I hope he’ll help us have a great season.”

On his time in Canada, Insigne said: “I didn’t expect it, but my family and I feel so well here, even if I don’t speak English.

“Unfortunately, I didn’t study as a kid, and this has had an impact, but I have made myself understand. Luckily, I don’t feel cold much because I return to Naples in January and we do the pre-season in hot weather.

"The league is not on the same level as the Europeans’, but they’re trying to make it grow. Regardless of everything, it’s nice to be here.

“When I watch Champions League games, I feel something inside. I know I can still give a lot. The flame is still burning, but now I am focused here. We have the Canada Cup Final next week and I want to qualify for the MLS Playoffs. Anything can happen in our job. De Rossi was no longer the Roma coach from one day to another. Sometimes I still think about coming back.”