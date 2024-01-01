Gomez says his winner against Brazil was a dream come true

Future Brighton signing Diego Gomez scored a fantastic trivela goal against Brazil to help his side edge closer to World Cup qualification.

His first half stunner secured a 1-0 win in the World Cup qualifier in Asuncion as Paraguay claimed a shock victory over favourites Brazil.

Advertisement Advertisement

The midfielder's future teammate Julio Enciso played alongside him and helped grab a crucial three points on the road to 2026.

Gomez spoke about the goal and how it was something he had dreamed of since childhood.

"It’s one of the best goals of my career.

“It’s a goal I have dreamed about since I was a boy, to be here with my national team, scoring a goal here in the Defensores (Stadium).

“I don’t have words for this.”

Gomez's move to the Seagulls will be confirmed when the January transfer window opens as he remains at MLS side Inter Miami for the time being.

Paraguay coach Gustavo Alfaro yelled “Let’s go to the World Cup” as he latched on to Enciso who looked delighted after a well earnt win.