With a watertight defence and an attacking superstar, Ancelotti's Lille are flying in Ligue 1

The only club to have broken PSG's dominance in France over the past nine years, Lille, are riding the wave of a united squad under Davide Ancelotti, with a promising 19-year-old also making his mark.

In a tournament where, for years now, the only prize up for grabs has been the runners-up spot, the current and temporary challengers to the untouchable PSG are Lille, the last team to break Parisians' dominance over the past nine seasons.

Advertisement Advertisement

The northern club, who were crowned French champions in the 2020/21 season, won 2-1 on Sunday away at Rennes, who had not previously been beaten at home this season.

Les Dogues are establishing themselves as a strong force in France, thanks in part to a highly disciplined defence. That is reflected in their average of 0.70 goals conceded per league game (seven goals in 10 matches).

In five of their 10 Ligue 1 games, goalkeeper Berke Ozer has kept a clean sheet. Ozer also remains unbeaten at home in Ligue 1, winning three and drawing two of his five matches while conceding just three goals.

Lille in the standings Flahscore

Ancelotti Jr. seeking recognition

In his first experience as a head coach in Europe after managing Botafogo for a few months, Davide Ancelotti is gradually reaping the rewards of his long apprenticeship alongside his father, Carlo.

At 37, the son of the highly decorated Italian coach has found the right environment in which to manage a sustainable project, without particular pressure. At the Stade Pierre Mauroy, one of Ligue 1's most passionate stadiums, he was welcomed with great confidence, helped by the reflected glory that follows him and the many languages he speaks.

His football is vertical and direct. Once his team has the ball, the first instruction is to use quick transitions to attack the space in behind the opposition defence.

The pressing he advocates does not always come with the same intensity, particularly because he drops the defensive line when necessary to leave the opposition as little space as possible.

Above all, however, his management style is deeply empathetic. He has admitted that he prefers human connection to a strictly professional relationship.

Lille's recent results Flashscore

Another gem off the Lille production line

The latest Lille academy gem to make his mark at the highest level is Soriba Diaoune. In the win in Brittany, he scored the opening goal before setting up Nathan Ngoy for the winner.

Right-footed but capable of delivering incisive passes and shooting with his left, he uses his fluid movement as his main weapon for creating an extra man. His dynamism in one-on-one situations comes from excellent positioning and intelligent movement off the ball, making him a versatile wide forward.

Involved in four of Lille's last six goals, with three goals and an assist, the 19-year-old was the only one of his team to emerge with credit from their dreadful 4-2 Champions League defeat to Galatasaray.

His brace against the Turkish side had briefly raised hopes, putting Les Dogues 2-1 up before it all went downhill. It also made it clear to everyone at the club that his breakthrough had truly arrived.

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother, Ethan Mbappe, stands out as one of the hopes of a Lille side buoyed by the enthusiasm of a fan base dreaming big.

Veteran Olivier Giroud leads an attack in which he acts as a father figure to the two youngsters mentioned above, despite not being a starter. His presence in the squad, however, makes Lille a multifaceted team that simply needs to recover in the Champions League, where they sit second from the bottom.

In the league, though, they are moving at full speed - and holding their heads high.