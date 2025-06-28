Video: Paul Pogba in tears after signing Monaco deal

Paul Pogba couldn't help but be overcome by emotion when he put pen to paper on his contract with Monaco, ending an 18-months from hell.

The 32-year-old has finally found a new club after spending the past year and a half without one while serving his doping ban.

Pogba was released by Juventus and hasn’t played since September 2023 having tested positive for a substance known as DHEA, which is a precursor to testosterone.

Monaco have now confirmed that he will join them on a two-year deal, keeping him at the Ligue 1 club until the summer of 2027.

Overcome with emotion that he’s now able to put the whole ordeal behind him, the World Cup winner was reduced to tears when signing for the club.