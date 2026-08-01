Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Cameroon vs Malawi: Two underdogs ready to battle it out for WAFCON glory

Union SG sign Herve Koffi on loan from Lens

Union SG sign Herve Koffi on loan from Lens
Union SG sign Herve Koffi on loan from LensSOPA Images, SOPA Images Limited / Alamy / Profimedia

Union Saint-Gilloise have signed Burkina Faso international goalkeeper Herve Koffi from RC Lens on a season-long loan, with an option to buy.

The 29-year-old returns to Belgium after previously making more than 100 appearances for Mouscron and Charleroi

Advertisement
Advertisement

Last season, Koffi spent time on loan at Ligue 1 side Angers, establishing himself as their first-choice goalkeeper and keeping 10 clean sheets.

"I am very happy and proud to become a Union player today. I have played against the club several times in the past and it always felt like a real family to me,” Koffi told club website.

“I'm delighted to now be part of that family. This is a club with a wonderful history, but also an impressive story over the past few years. 

“That really motivates me and I hope I can make my own contribution here. Union is the right step in my career at this moment. 

“I don't want to skip any steps and I know there is still a lot for me to learn. At the same time, I have gained valuable experience over the years, and I hope to share that with my teammates as well."

Koffi began his European career in Belgium and also played alongside current Union midfielder Adem Zorgane during his spell at Charleroi. 

Mentions
Ligue 1Herve KoffiRoyale Union SGLensCharleroi

Related Articles

Brentford agree ALMOST club record fee to sign Mamadou Sangare from Lens

Analysis: Why Brentford want to replace Henderson with Lens star Sangare

Juventus forward Openda edging closer to Lyon loan transfer