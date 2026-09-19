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Tolisso confronts fans as Lyon vs Rennes match halted due to offensive banner

Tolisso confronts fans as Lyon vs Rennes match halted due to offensive banner
Tolisso confronts fans as Lyon vs Rennes match halted due to offensive bannerREUTERS

Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso was forced to intervene as their Ligue 1 game on Saturday (September 19) was halted due to an offensive banner.

Lyon started the game incredibly well, going 1-0 up through Ernest Nuamah in the seventh minute before the striker scored his second in the 30th.

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Shortly after that second goal, the game was brought to an abrupt halt when the Lyon fans unveiled a huge banner aimed at rival club AS Saint-Étienne.

A message was displayed on the stadium screens reminding supporters that insulting messages are prohibited inside the stadium while the players and match officials temporarily left the pitch and returned to the dressing rooms.

As the interruption went on, Lyon captain Corentin Tolisso decided to take direct action to resolve the impasse.

The game eventually resumed and Lyon ended as 4-0 winners.

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