Strasbourg swoop for 16-year-old Brazilian wonderkid

Strasbourg have seemingly taken a page out of sister club Chelsea's book and are set to sign Sao Paulo youngster Angelo Candido.

According to Fabrizio Romano, a deal between the two clubs is nothing but a formality at Candido will join Strasbourg once he turns 18.

Advertisement Advertisement

Sao Paulo will retain a 12% sell-on clause, meaning they will get a portion of any future transfer deal for the fullback.

It’s understood the youngster has been touted for a potential transfer to Chelsea in the future should he live up to the hype in France.

Strasbourg narrowly missed out on Champions League football but will still play in Europe, competing in the competition Chelsea just won, the Europa Conference League.