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Rennes close to €25m deal for Toulouse defender Cresswell

Rennes close to €25m deal for Toulouse defender Cresswell
Rennes close to €25m deal for Toulouse defender CresswellIcon Sport / Sipa USA / Profimedia

Rennes are on the verge of completing the signing of former England Under-21 centre-back Charlie Cresswell from Toulouse.

According to Ouest-France, the two Ligue 1 clubs have reached an agreement worth around €25 million for the 23-year-old defender. 

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Cresswell had also attracted interest from Crystal Palace, but Rennes had already agreed personal terms with the player.

Rennes were seeking a young yet experienced centre-back following the departure of academy graduate Jeremy Jacquet, who joined Liverpool for a club-record €72m fee.

Cresswell’s impending arrival represents another statement of ambition from Rennes, who have added several Ligue 1-proven players this summer, including Adrien Thomasson and Issa Soumare. 

Franck Haise’s side will also compete in the UEFA Europa League next season, making defensive reinforcements a priority.

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Ligue 1Charlie CresswellRennesToulouse

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