PSG 'prioritise' move for Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde

PSG have reportedly made Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde their number one target ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, PSG manager Luis Enrique is a huge admirer of the 21-year-old and is pushing for the French club to sign him.

It’s understood Barcelona have no intention of letting Balde go, but a substantial offer could persuade the cash-strapped Spaniards to sell.

The report adds that Balde is seen as a key part of Hansi Flick’s set up and the club view him as the successor to Jordi Alba.

Balde has made 41 appearances across all competitions across all competitions, scoring one goal and providing eight assists in the process.