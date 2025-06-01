PSG in 'concrete talks' to sign River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono

Champions League winners PSG are reportedly in 'concrete talks' to sign highly-rated River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono this summer.

The French club are said to be interested in adding another rising star to their young side with the 17-year-old keen on the move.

Mastantuono currently has a €45 million release clause in his contract with River Plate and has earned interest from almost every elite club in Europe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are looking like the most likely destination, however, and have stolen a march on the others in the race for the wonderkid.

Nothing has been signed as of yet, but initial talks have started, with the likes of Chelsea, Man United, and Real Madrid also interested.