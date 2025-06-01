Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Man United to raid Sporting for Bruno Fernandes replacement
Willem II hold off Telstar to reach relegation final
Brighton set price as Arsenal prepare Pedro move

PSG in 'concrete talks' to sign River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono

Alex Roberts
PSG in 'concrete talks' to sign River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono
PSG in 'concrete talks' to sign River Plate wonderkid Franco MastantuonoALEJANDRO PAGNI / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Champions League winners PSG are reportedly in 'concrete talks' to sign highly-rated River Plate wonderkid Franco Mastantuono this summer.

The French club are said to be interested in adding another rising star to their young side with the 17-year-old keen on the move.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Mastantuono currently has a €45 million release clause in his contract with River Plate and has earned interest from almost every elite club in Europe.

According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG are looking like the most likely destination, however, and have stolen a march on the others in the race for the wonderkid.

Nothing has been signed as of yet, but initial talks have started, with the likes of Chelsea, Man United, and Real Madrid also interested.

Mentions
PSGMastantuono FrancoLigue 1Football Transfers