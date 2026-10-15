Paris FC secure Matondo's future with new long-term deal

Paris FC have confirmed that promising midfielder Rudy Matondo has signed a contract extension keeping him at the Ligue 1 club until 2030.

The 18-year-old joined from Auxerre last winter in a deal worth €17 million, including bonuses, but initially signed until 2028 due to regulations governing contracts for minors.

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Having reached adulthood, Matondo has now agreed to the longer deal, as previously planned.

The France Under-19 international made 12 appearances, including eight starts, under Antoine Kombouaré during the second half of last season.

However, his role has changed under Liam Rosenior, featuring in all six opening Ligue 1 matches this term but starting just once.