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Rennes face uncertainty over Ait Boudlal's contract future

Rennes face uncertainty over Ait Boudlal's contract future
Rennes face uncertainty over Ait Boudlal's contract futureČTK / imago sportfotodienst / IMAGO

Abdelhamid Ait Boudlal’s future at Stade Rennais remains uncertain, with negotiations over a contract extension reportedly far from reaching an agreement.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, the 20-year-old Moroccan is yet to make significant progress in talks despite earlier reports suggesting a renewal was imminent.

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Ait Boudlal began the season alongside Charlie Cresswell in central defence but struggled to reproduce last season’s impressive performances.

His inconsistent displays attracted criticism from manager Franck Haise, while Anthony Rouault has since gained more playing opportunities.

The defender’s reduced role could complicate negotiations, although his existing contract runs until 2028.

Fulham expressed strong interest during the summer transfer window, reportedly submitting two offers for his services.

Their second bid was worth €35 million, but Rennes demanded €40 million.

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