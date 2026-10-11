Tagliafico considers Argentina return as Lyon contract nears end

Olympique Lyon defender Nicolas Tagliafico has hinted at a possible return to Argentina as he approaches the final months of his contract with the French club.

The 34-year-old left-back, whose current deal expires in June 2027, admitted that family considerations could influence his next career move.

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Speaking to Infobae, Tagliafico revealed that starting a family might encourage him to return home to be closer to his relatives.

The Argentina international joined Lyon from Ajax in 2022, having first moved to European football four years earlier.

Since arriving in France, he has established himself as an influential figure both on and off the pitch.

Tagliafico has earned 84 international caps, scoring once, and was part of Argentina's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup squad.

He also helped the Albiceleste secure consecutive Copa América titles in 2021 and 2024, cementing his international legacy.