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Nice monitor Frankfurt outcast Nkounkou amid Bard exit plans

Nice monitor Frankfurt outcast Nkounkou amid Bard exit plans
Nice monitor Frankfurt outcast Nkounkou amid Bard exit plansČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Jürgen Kessler

OGC Nice are monitoring Eintracht Frankfurt left-back Niels Nkounkou as they prepare for the potential departure of Melvin Bard this summer.

According to L’Equipe, Bard, a graduate of the Lyon academy, is expected to leave the Ligue 1 club, with Nice anticipating several enquiries from foreign clubs before the transfer window closes. 

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Nkounkou has been frozen out at Frankfurt and instructed to train away from the first team. The former Everton defender is also contracted to Die Adler until 2028.

The Frenchman is reportedly a close friend of Elye Wahi, who joined Nice on loan from Frankfurt, and could potentially follow the same route.

Nice return to Ligue 1 action on Sunday when they travel to face Paris FC, with further transfer activity expected before the window shuts.

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Football transfersMelvin BardNiels NkounkouNiceEintracht FrankfurtLigue 1

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