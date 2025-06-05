Nemanja Matic handed two-match ban after taping over anti-homophobia badge

Lyon midfielder Nemanja Matic has been handed a two-game domestic ban after taping over a Pride badge during Ligue 1's anti-homophobia campaign.

The 36-year-old’s bizarre gesture came while the French top flight were trying to combat homophobia in football across the country.

Players from all teams wear badges to help raise awareness, something that Matic appeared to take offence to as he taped over his during Lyon’s 2-0 win over Angers.

Matic is said to be a member of the Serbian Orthodox Church the Daily Mail, and he claims wearing the badge goes against his religion.

LFP also handed Le Havre midfielder Ahmed Hassan a two-game ban for refusing to wear the anti-homophobia badge during his side's 3-2 loss to Strasbourg.