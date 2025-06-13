Marseille 'open talks' over move for FC Kobenhavn wonderkid Roony Bardghji

Marseille have reportedly opened talks with FC Kobenhavn over a potential move for wonderkid Roony Bardghji who looks set to leave this summer.

The 19-year-old’s contract in Denmark will expire at the end of 2025 and he is understood to have no intention of signing a new deal.

As a result, some of the biggest clubs in Europe have registered an interest in Bardghji, who is widely regarded as one of the best young Scandinavian talents around.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marseille have stolen a march on the rest and have entered preliminary talks with his club over a move for the winger.

Marseille are yet to make an official offer, however, but are keen to add him as competition for Mason Greenwood.

Bardghji spent a vast majority of last season out injured after tearing his ACL while playing for Kopenhavn back in May 2024.