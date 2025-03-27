Tribal Football
Alex Roberts
Marseille chief drops major Paul Pogba transfer hint
Marseille president Pablo Longoria has refused to rule out a move for World Cup winner Paul Pogba who is currently available as a free agent.

The 32-year-old is available to play once again after his four-year ban for doping was reduced to 18-months.

Pogba’s contract at Juventus was terminated last October, shortly after the ban was shortened, but his future remains up in the air.

Speaking to El Larguero, Longoria admitted there had been internal conversations regarding a potential deal to sign the World Cup winner.

Longoria said: "We had the opportunity, there were some conversations, and we've considered this possibility.

"Looking to the future, he's obviously a player of an important level, and a name like that on the market is always valuable.

“Looking ahead, we're focused on the end of the season, and perhaps in three weeks we'll have a clearer vision of the plan. Obviously, a player like that on the market is something to be valued."

