Mali defender Adama Camara signs new Paris FC contract

Paris FC have announced that Mali international Adama Camara has signed a one-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until June 2028.

The 29-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire in 2027, has established himself as a regular under manager Liam Rosenior.

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Camara has played every minute of Paris FC's opening five Ligue 1 matches of the 2026-27 season.

Born in Bondy, the right-back joined the Parisian club in 2023 despite not coming through a professional youth academy.

He played an important role in helping Paris FC secure promotion to Ligue 1 at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The Mali international, who has earned one senior cap, has made 109 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and providing one assist.