Ligue 1 pair in West Ham talks for Aguerd

West Ham defender Nayef Aguerd is being lined up for a return to France.

Aguerd arrived two summers ago from Rennes.

Football Insider says RC Lens and Rennes are now keen to take Aguerd back to Ligue 1 this summer.

Both clubs have opened negotiations with West Ham - and they are working to tie the centre-back to a permanent deal.

The Hammers are demanding €35m to sell Aguerd in the coming months.