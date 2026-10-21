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Ligue 1 fixture between Toulouse and Troyes postponed due to civil unrest across France

Toulouse's home Ligue 1 ⁠fixture against Troyes has been postponed from Saturday to Sunday
Toulouse's home Ligue 1 ⁠fixture against Troyes has been postponed from Saturday to SundayREUTERS / Manon Cruz

Toulouse's home Ligue 1 ⁠fixture against Troyes has been postponed from Saturday ‌to Sunday at the request ‌of the local prefecture, ‌the French league's governing ‌body, the LFP, said on Wednesday.

France had some of its worst unrest in ‌years this month, with ⁠thousands ‌of people arrested and shops looted ​or damaged during protests over high ​prices and declining public services.

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Following the protests, Toulouse ⁠imposed ​an overnight curfew in parts of the city, which is set to end ‌on Sunday.

"At the request of the Haute-Garonne Prefecture and in agreement with the Ligue1+ broadcaster, the Toulouse FC - ESTAC Troyes match ... is moved to Sunday, October 25 at 5:15 ‌PM," LFP said in ​a statement.

On Monday, ‌Ligue 1 clubs Olympique de Marseille and Lille said their official stores were looted during the ⁠unrest.

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