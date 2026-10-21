Ligue 1 fixture between Toulouse and Troyes postponed due to civil unrest across France

France had some of its worst unrest in years this month, with thousands of people arrested and shops looted or damaged during protests over high prices and declining public services.
Following the protests, Toulouse imposed an overnight curfew in parts of the city, which is set to end on Sunday.
"At the request of the Haute-Garonne Prefecture and in agreement with the Ligue1+ broadcaster, the Toulouse FC - ESTAC Troyes match ... is moved to Sunday, October 25 at 5:15 PM," LFP said in a statement.
On Monday, Ligue 1 clubs Olympique de Marseille and Lille said their official stores were looted during the unrest.