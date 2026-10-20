Paris FC confirm leadership shake-up as Ferracci steps down

Paris FC president Pierre Ferracci has announced his decision to step down earlier than planned, paving the way for Antoine Arnault to succeed him.

Ferracci, initially expected to leave at the end of the season, confirmed his departure during an event on Monday.

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Arnault, representing the club's majority-owning family, will assume the presidency, subject to approval by the Administrative Council on November 9.

Ferracci will become honorary president, with the November 1 clash against Monaco at Stade Jean Bouin expected to mark his farewell.

The outgoing president will also transfer his 28.9% stake to Agache Sport, LVMH's sporting subsidiary, while Red Bull retains its 10.6% holding.

"It is the right time for me to pass the torch," Ferracci said, according to L'Équipe.

He departs with Paris FC sitting third in Ligue 1, level on points with leaders Lyon.