Lazio chief Fabiani reveals cash offer for Greenwood before Marseille move

Lazio sporting director Angelo Fabiani has returned to missing out on Mason Greenwood over the summer.

Lazio pushed hard to sign Greenwood, before he eventually left Manchester United for Olympique Marseille.

Greenwood has kicked off his Ligue 1 career in superb fashion and Fabiani revisited Lazio's attempts to sign him.

He said, "We had offered £24m for Greenwood, perhaps Lazio wasn't in his plans.

"I always say that the best deals are those that don't happen."