Jubal: Auxerre captain reaches milestone against Nantes

Auxerre star Jubal has become the first player to start 30 games as Ligue 1 captain in the ongoing season.

The Brazilian has been impressive for the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps side this season as Christophe Pelissier’s men currently occupy the 10th spot in the log.

Advertisement Advertisement

Jubal reaches this mark ahead of Lille skipper Benjamin Andre, who is suspended this weekend.

For Brazil youth international Jubal joined Auxerre from Vitória de Setubal in 2020

The French club won the league during the 1995–96 campaign ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco and Metz.