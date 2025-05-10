Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona vs Real Madrid: A shootout to decide the LaLiga title
ElClasico: Real Madrid go to Barcelona with LaLiga title race in balance
Casemiro to retire at Man United after Amorim revival
Antony could make history as first player to win two European medals in one season

Jubal: Auxerre captain reaches milestone against Nantes

Shina Oludare
Auxerre captain reaches milestone against Nantes
Auxerre captain reaches milestone against NantesARNAUD FINISTRE / AFP / AFP / Profimedia
Auxerre star Jubal has become the first player to start 30 games as Ligue 1 captain in the ongoing season.

The Brazilian has been impressive for the Stade de l'Abbe-Deschamps side this season as Christophe Pelissier’s men currently occupy the 10th spot in the log.

Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Jubal reaches this mark ahead of Lille skipper Benjamin Andre, who is suspended this weekend.

For Brazil youth international Jubal joined Auxerre from Vitória de Setubal in 2020 

The French club won the league during the 1995–96 campaign ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco and Metz.

Mentions
Ligue 1JubalAuxerreNantes