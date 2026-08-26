Folarin Balogun wants Monaco exit – but who will make a move for him?

Folarin Balogun's future has become one of the more intriguing situations to watch as the transfer window enters its final days, with the Monaco striker keen on a new challenge but still waiting for a club to make a serious move for him.

Balogun's stock has rarely been higher. His performances for the United States at the World Cup strengthened his reputation on the international stage, while his stature at club level should open him an attractive option for teams looking for a proven striker who still has room to develop.

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Monaco have been open to selling - and initially placed a €50 million price tag on the 25-year-old for this summer.

On paper, it would have been anticipated that a transfer would come to life quickly, but with days remaining of the window he continues to wait for an exit route.

Monaco's valuation reflects the fact that the former Arsenal forward has already played at a high level and has the potential to become an important striker for a major club. The question is who will be convinced to make that investment?

Tottenham have been among the clubs most frequently associated with Balogun in recent months, while Aston Villa have also been mentioned as a possible destination more recently.

Barcelona's name has even entered the conversation this week, amid their struggle to sign Julian Alvarez.

But sources are indicating that with no obvious solution yet emerging, work is now stepping up to try to find him a new club by the weekend.

He has been frozen out of the Monaco team while the situation remains unresolved, and is not training with the first team players at the moment.

Monaco are not risking injury, and also are trying to maintain team morale at the beginning of this new Ligue 1 season.

Balogun is understood to be ready for a new challenge and his future at Monaco appears increasingly uncertain. But with the deadline approaching, the chance for finding a solution is becoming smaller by the day.

After a World Cup that did so much to raise his profile, it is perhaps the strangest part of the story that Balogun is still waiting for somebody to make his value real with a bid.