'Anything is possible': Lyon boss Paulo Fonseca reacts to possible Sporting switch

After Lyon's 2-0 win over Angers in Ligue 1 on Sunday, Paulo Fonseca spoke to Ligue 1+ about his future.

As reported by Flashscore three days ago, Paulo Fonseca is Sporting CP's top target to succeed Rui Borges on the Lisbon club's bench. The Portuguese coach burst into tears when Corentin Tolisso scored, sealing Lyon's 2-0 win over Angers on Sunday afternoon.

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That raised the prospect of an imminent departure announcement, which could mean this was his final match as Lyon's coach at the Groupama Stadium.

Paulo Fonseca's reaction with his players after Corentin Tolisso's goal Reuters

Speaking to Ligue 1+, Paulo Fonseca addressed the situation: "Tomorrow I will be here, with the team. For now, there is nothing."

Explaining his tears after Tolisso's goal, he said: "It was an emotional moment when Coco scored the second goal. He came over to celebrate with me. We'll see (whether that celebration was his way of telling me to stay).

"People need to understand that things are not easy for everyone at the club"

"Leaving? It's a possibility, he admitted. I really like this group; I think they are wonderful. Sometimes it's difficult to understand the difficulties we are facing...

"What this team has achieved so far is incredible. No one could have imagined that, with all these difficulties, the injuries and the departures, we would be where we are. It's not an easy time, but we are here doing the work. We are a family.

Match stats Flashscore

"That's why we are getting these results. People need to understand that things are not easy for everyone at the club."

"I think the president and Matthieu Louis-Jean, the sporting director, have done a great job, but there also needs to be some understanding, because this is not an easy time," he continued.

"At the moment, anything is possible," he replied when asked whether he could say no to his beloved club, Sporting CP. Will he still be there for the end of Lyon's season?

"I don't know. I really like being here - the club and the staff. It's difficult to find people like the ones we have at the moment. I don't know if I will be here in the coming days. Leaving during the winter break? Tomorrow I will be here with the team."

"I want to tell him to stay"

Before him, Tolisso spoke about reports of his coach's departure, insisting that he knew nothing about the situation: "I see what is being said in the press; I don't know any more than you do. The coach hasn't told us anything.

"Personally, I want to tell him to stay. We still have great things to achieve. Since he arrived, he has done an extraordinary job. I want to continue working with him. It's a chance for OL to have a coach like him. He was very emotional.

"I had told myself that if I scored, I would go over to him to celebrate because you never know what tomorrow holds."

Read the report now.