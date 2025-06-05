DONE DEAL: FC Porto sign Gabri Veiga

FC Porto have confirmed the signing of attacking midfielder Gabri Veiga from Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

The 23-year-old raised eyebrows when he decided to join the Saudi Arabian club in 2023, leaving a promising career with boyhood club Celta Vigo.

Veiga failed to set the world alight while in the Middle East, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in his 66 games across all competitions.

He has now retutned to Europe, joining Portuguese giants FC Porto for a reported fee of €15 million plus €4 million in potential add-ons.

The attacking midfielder has put pen to paper on a deal that will keeping with the club until the summer of 2030.